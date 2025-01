Man hospitalized after crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Tulare County sent one man to the hospital with major injuries.

It happened before 8 pm Thursday on northbound Highway 99 at Avenue 384 -- that's between Kingsburg and Traver.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Accord hit the back of a semi-truck.

The man in his 30's in the Honda had to be flown to Community Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.