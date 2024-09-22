Man hospitalized following shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fresno County following a domestic violence call.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near Clarkson and Fowler avenues near Selma.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend was beating her up.

Investigators say she also reached out to a family member, who showed up at the home with his friend and shot the boyfriend.

Officials are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

"At this point, we are trying to figure out exactly what happened. We don't know if this is a case of self-defense," Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Botti says. "We don't know if this was something after the fact, where maybe it was a retaliation from the person who shot, based upon what this suspect had done to their family member."

Deputies say after the shooting, the man made his way to the Wildflower Market nearby and collapsed.

That's when first responders airlifted him to the hospital.

Deputies detained the relative and friend as they continue to investigate the shooting.

The woman did appear to be bruised up and the suspect is known to law enforcement.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

