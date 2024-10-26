Man hospitalized following shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

Fresno Police responded to the Shell gas station near Maple and Jensen Avenues after 1:00 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the victim was with a woman and say he was involved in a disturbance with another group of men.

Officers say that the group left in unknown cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.