24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized following shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police say

KFSN logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 7:43PM
Man hospitalized following shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police say
Man hospitalized following shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police sayA man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

Fresno Police responded to the Shell gas station near Maple and Jensen Avenues after 1:00 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the victim was with a woman and say he was involved in a disturbance with another group of men.

Officers say that the group left in unknown cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW