Man hospitalized after shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Fresno County.

It happened at about 10:30 pm Thursday in the area of Pear and Sandy streets in Caruthers.

They say a man in his mid-20s was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

Deputies believe the shooting may have been gang-related, and that it was not a random act of violence.