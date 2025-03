Man hospitalized after shooting in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Hanford on Thursday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Eleventh near Green Street.

The Hanford Police Department says officers found a man shot in the back.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Detectives are searching for a suspect who drove away from the scene.