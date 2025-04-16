Man hospitalized after shooting in Merced neighborhood, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Merced on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of Morning Dove Avenue and Sunrise Drive, just south of Merino Park.

Merced city officials say the man was shot in his upper torso and leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting, but officials say it appears to be targeted and not random.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.