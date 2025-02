Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in northwest Fresno.

The gunfire erupted around 6:30 am Thursday in the area of Emerson and Crystal avenues.

Fresno police found a man who says he was shot and rushed him to the hospital.

The victim's current condition has not yet been released.

Right now, there's no other details on this shooting.