Man hospitalized after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno.
Police say it happened after 10 pm Sunday at a home on Chestnut and Geary.
Officers were flagged down by a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound near the location.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.
Police say they confirmed the victim was shot at a home at the Chestnut and Geary location.
They say those living in the home are cooperating with the investigation.