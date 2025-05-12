Man hospitalized after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Monday, May 12, 2025 1:36PM
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno. Police say it happened after 10 pm Sunday at a home on Chestnut and Geary.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno.

Police say it happened after 10 pm Sunday at a home on Chestnut and Geary.

Officers were flagged down by a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound near the location.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Police say they confirmed the victim was shot at a home at the Chestnut and Geary location.

They say those living in the home are cooperating with the investigation.

