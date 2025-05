Man hospitalized after stabbing in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in northwest Fresno.

Police responded just before 11 om Sunday to an apartment complex on Ashlan and Fruit avenues for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Officials say they located the suspect and arrested him.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.