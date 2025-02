Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in central Fresno on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Hughes and Michigan avenues.

Fresno police say the driver stayed at the scene.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the crash, but officials say alcohol or drugs were not involved on the driver's part.

Investigators have not yet released any other details.

