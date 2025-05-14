Suspect arrested for kidnapping pregnant woman and hitting 2 people with car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a pregnant woman and then hit two people with his car in central Fresno.

Authorities say it started when the man broke windows at a location elsewhere in the city and took the woman shortly after 8 am Wednesday.

A chase started, and police say the man then hit two people with a car at a bus stop on Blackstone and Clinton, in front of an old Walgreens.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the alleged kidnapping.

The two people hit by the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were able to find the suspect inside a detached garage hiding underneath a blanket. Authorities say he tried fighting back against the K9 but was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was already on parole for home invasion.

He will be taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping, felony domestic violence, felony evading arrest and felony hit-and-run.

