Man killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a head-on crash in Fresno County.

Officials responded just after 5 am Thursday to Hayes and Huntsman avenues for a report of a head-on crash.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was driving a GMC south on Hayes when he allowed the car to cross over into the northbound side and hit a Camry.

The driver of the GMC was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The men inside the Camry were taken to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

Officials believe the GMC driver may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.