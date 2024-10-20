Man killed, several hospitalized following DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A man is dead, and several others are in the hospital following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County on Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Manning and Hill Avenues, near Orange Cove, just after 11:00 p.m.

Officers say a man and woman were at a stop sign on Manning when a 24-year-old man driving behind them failed to slow down and ran into the back of their car, which caught on fire.

The man driving the stopped car died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the 24-year-old then crashed into a second car that had two people who are expected to be okay.

The 24-year-old suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities say three other men were in his car and also taken to the hospital.