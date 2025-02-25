Man killed in single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a crash in Fresno County early Tuesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Academy and Bullard just after 3 am.
A passerby saw a car with hazard lights on and notified authorities.
Investigators determined the man was heading south on Academy when he drifted across northbound lanes and crashed into a tree.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.