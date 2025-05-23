Man sentenced to 15 years to life for 2023 Fresno DUI crash that killed 80-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursday afternoon, emotions ran high in a Fresno courtroom before and after Shawn Davari was sentenced to 15 years to life.

Multiple family members of the victim, 80-year-old Joe Castro, shared emotional statements before the sentencing took place this afternoon.

"I went over and I said, 'Joe, see you soon' not realizing that would be the last time I would see him alive," Victim's son-in-law Marty Solis said.

On July 4 of 2023, Davari was driving under the influence of alcohol and ran a stop sign at Clinton and Armstrong in Fresno, crashing into Castro's car.

Castro was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Castro's family says the hurt, grief and court hearings have been an emotional toll.

And as they fought back tears during their impact statements, they shared their difficult journey and described the kind of man Castro was.

"Tio Joe positively impacted so many lives and made the world a better place," Castro's niece said.

"My papa Joe was always loved by his nieces and nephews. The Fourth of July holiday will never be the same for me," Castro's daughter said.

Castro's son used his impact statement to forgive Davari.

"I can't carry that hate or animosity, my parents taught me to be a good person and do others what you would want done to you," Castro's son Adam said.

Davari also shared a few words in court, showing remorse and apologizing to Castro's family.

"My decision to drink to and drive was selfish, and I will live with the memory for the rest of my life," Davari said.

Castro's family hopes their story serves as a powerful example for other drivers.

"This is just a tragedy and this is what could happen when people drive under the influence, very dire and tragic," attorney Tony Capozzi said.

