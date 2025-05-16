Man sentenced for 2022 DUI crash that killed 17-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man responsible for killing a 17-year-old from Fresno just months before her high school graduation could now spend his life in prison.

On Thursday, a Fresno County judge sentenced Michael Mendoza to 15 years to life in prison.

Mendoza was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI in March of 2022.

17-year-old Sarahi Ramierez was killed after Ramirez blew past a stop sign and t-boned Ramirez's truck on the driver's side.

Several of her family members were there to witness the sentencing.

Mendoza addressed her family with a letter expressing his remorse and saying he has come to terms with his punishment.