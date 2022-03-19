fatal crash

17-year-old girl killed by high-speed DUI driver in Fresno County

Officers say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe T-boned the high school senior's GMC truck while driving under the influence.
1 killed in high-speed DUI crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old high school senior from Fresno was killed after her vehicle was hit by a DUI driver on Friday night.

The collision happened just after 8:30 near Marks and Jensen Avenues in southwest Fresno.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe blew a stop sign and T-boned the GMC truck that Sarahi Ramirez, 17, was driving.

The Tahoe hit Ramirez's truck on the driver side and she was severely injured. When officers arrived, they rushed her to Community Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

Authorities say Ramirez was a senior at W.E.B. DuBois Public Charter School in Fresno. They say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The CHP says the driver of the Tahoe was driving under the influence.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected into a field at the northwest corner of the intersection.

He was also transported to CRMC and is being treated for major injuries.

The CHP says it has arrested the driver of the Tahoe for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Officers say he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after being released from hospital.

