Man sentenced for murdering his girlfriend and her foster mother in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sentenced for murdering his girlfriend and her foster mother in central Fresno.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Deandre Foster shot and killed 21-year-old Charlotte Ethridge following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in 2021.

Foster then turned the gun on Ethridge's foster mother, 50-year-old Michelle Johnson.

RELATED: Woman killed while trying to protect foster child added to Fresno mural

He has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009 and had two prior strike convictions for robbery from 2013 to 2017.

Foster was handed down a sentence of 200 years to life in prison.