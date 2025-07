Man shot in Fresno County, authorities searching for suspect

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Fowler Wednesday evening.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Fowler Wednesday evening.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Fowler Wednesday evening.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Fowler Wednesday evening.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Fowler.

Authorities say the man was hit near Highland and American Avenues around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies tell Action News the victim was then driven to a second location near Lincoln and Temperance Avenues in Fowler.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's department.