Man shot and killed in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atwater.

Police say it happened just before 11 pm Monday in the area of Cedar Avenue and Packers Street.

Authorities were initially responding to a call of shots fired on Elm Avenue and High Street when they were informed of a possible victim at the other intersection.

Police found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. There is no gunman information at this time.

The victim has not been identified.

