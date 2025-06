Man shot and killed in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Hanford.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a home on Malone Street near Brown.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with two gun shot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives say the suspect had run away before officers arrived.

If you have information, you are urged to contact Hanford Police.