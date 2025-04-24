Man stabbed to death in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing just blocks away from Fresno State.

It happened just before 5 pm Wednesday at an apartment complex near Cedar and Alamos -- just south of Shaw.

Police say they found a man in his 20s who was stabbed in the upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with details on this stabbing is urged to contact Fresno Police.