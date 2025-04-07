Man stabbed multiple times during 'family disturbance' in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed multiple times in central Fresno.

It happened in a neighborhood on Pleasant near Shields at about 4:45 am Monday.

Authorities say there was a family disturbance that led to the man being stabbed at least four times.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on a suspect has been released.