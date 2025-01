Man stabbed multiple times on FAX bus in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a FAX bus in Downtown Fresno.

It happened at Abby and Divisadero just before 4 pm Tuesday.

Officers took the suspect into custody.

Police say a man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed several times.

A second passenger had a minor cut to his hand.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing.