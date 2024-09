Man struck and killed on Highway 41 to Highway 180 interchange, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being struck by a car on a central Fresno highway interchange.

The California Highway Patrol says around 10:45 a.m. Thursday a man ran directly in front of a vehicle heading east on Highway 180.

The driver was unable to stop and ultimately hit and killed the man.

Officers say the victim was a displaced resident.

The highway interchange is expected to be shut down for an hour as officers investigate.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating.