Man and woman hospitalized in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people sitting in a vehicle in Visalia.

Officers found a man shot on Encina Street near Harold around 9 o'clock last night.

Police say a vehicle had been struck by several bullets.

The man was taken to the hospital, but authorities have not released an update on his condition.

A woman later arrived at the hospital on her own with a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe both victims were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia police.