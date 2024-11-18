Man and woman hospitalized in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people sitting in a vehicle in Visalia.
Officers found a man shot on Encina Street near Harold around 9 o'clock last night.
Police say a vehicle had been struck by several bullets.
The man was taken to the hospital, but authorities have not released an update on his condition.
A woman later arrived at the hospital on her own with a gunshot wound.
Authorities believe both victims were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia police.