'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer reveals The Silver Surfer

Marvel fans get their first look at The Silver Surfer in the latest trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." The film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is in theaters July 25.

We're getting a new look at Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

In the latest trailer, we see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing as they are celebrated as heroes and reveal they're about to expand the family. But their calm life is about to be shaken up thanks to the arrival of The Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, who tells them "your planet is now marked for death."

Well, that sounds ominous.

And yes, it is ominous, because The Silver Surfer is the Herald for Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, and he wants to devour the planet and everyone on it.

The Fantastic Four must figure out how to stop him and save the world as only they can.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is in theaters July 25.

