Merced County health officials confirm human case of Bird Flu

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bird Flu cases continue to rise in the Valley, as Merced County has confirmed its first human case.

Public health officials say the person had direct exposure to infected cattle at a dairy farm in Merced County.

Everyone with known exposure to the diseased dairy cows is being monitored for symptoms.

Health officials say the risk to the general public remains low.

At last update, state health officials have confirmed 13 other cases in both Tulare and Kings counties.

