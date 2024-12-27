Merced family gives away free bikes after son's sudden death

A Merced family is turning their grief into generosity this holiday season after losing their loved one to a suspected drug overdose.

A Merced family is turning their grief into generosity this holiday season after losing their loved one to a suspected drug overdose.

A Merced family is turning their grief into generosity this holiday season after losing their loved one to a suspected drug overdose.

A Merced family is turning their grief into generosity this holiday season after losing their loved one to a suspected drug overdose.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, a Merced family is turning their grief into generosity this holiday season after losing their loved one to a suspected drug overdose.

On December 2, the family of 25-year-old Shiloh Tyler received a call that would change their life forever.

"I just felt like I could breathe, um it didn't feel real," said Tylaejuh Tyler, Shiloh's sister.

Shiloh had passed of a suspected drug overdose. His family in shock over his sudden death.

"He was young, healthy man. He worked out. Very active," said Antonia Tyler, Shiloh's mother.

"I don't know how I didn't notice because he did not show any signs that would normally see from drug users."

The family created this makeshift memorial inside their home with Shiloh's ashes overlooking the Christmas tree with a special homemade ornament.

"I've had an older brother and I've celebrated every Christmas with him. So, it's been weird," said Tylaejuh.

On Thursday afternoon, the family raffling a pair of BMX bikes at Applegate Skate Park in honor of Shiloh's love for riding and his community.

"I just woke up one day, was like, this is something I have to do, this is something I have to do for my son," said Antonia.

The family is seeking answers as they await the results from a pending toxicology report.

"Whoever sold him those drugs should be held responsible because they could easily happen to anybody," Antonia explained.

The family is taking each moment one step at a time.

The Tyler family says they will continue this tradition of raffling off bikes each Christmas in honor of Shiloh.

If you suspect your loved one is using drugs, experts suggest monitoring these noticeable signs:

- Change in behavior

- Change in employment status

- Circle friends changing

- Mood changes

- Loss of weight

For more resources, visit Parents and Addicts in Need's website.

You can also speak to someone anytime at (559) 978- 9239.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.