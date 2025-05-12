Moms throw out first pitch on Fresno State Diamond Dogs Senior Day

Five senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

Five senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

Five senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

Five senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

Fresno State celebrated the following seniors before the series finale against the San Jose Spartans on Sunday:



Bryce Armstrong



Justin Stransky



Max Shor



Eddie Saldivar



Caleb Anderson



Cooper Bergman



Bobby Blandford



Those seniors would take the field to catch the ceremonial first pitch from their moms.

The Diamond 'Dogs clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship with a 10-0 shutout victory against the Spartans on Saturday.

Fresno State would come up short against San Jose State 9-7 on Sunday. You'll have one last chance to see the Diamond 'Dogs at home on Tuesday against Pacific.

First game in the Mountain West Championship tournament will be on Wednesday, May 21.