Moms throw out first pitch on Fresno State Diamond Dogs Senior Day

Monday, May 12, 2025 3:39AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.

Fresno State celebrated the following seniors before the series finale against the San Jose Spartans on Sunday:


  • Bryce Armstrong

  • Justin Stransky

  • Max Shor

  • Eddie Saldivar

  • Caleb Anderson

  • Cooper Bergman

  • Bobby Blandford

Those seniors would take the field to catch the ceremonial first pitch from their moms.

The Diamond 'Dogs clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship with a 10-0 shutout victory against the Spartans on Saturday.

Fresno State would come up short against San Jose State 9-7 on Sunday. You'll have one last chance to see the Diamond 'Dogs at home on Tuesday against Pacific.

First game in the Mountain West Championship tournament will be on Wednesday, May 21.

