Moms throw out first pitch on Fresno State Diamond Dogs Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven senior Diamond 'Dogs were honored alongside their moms for a special Mother's Day at Pete Beiden Field.
Fresno State celebrated the following seniors before the series finale against the San Jose Spartans on Sunday:
Those seniors would take the field to catch the ceremonial first pitch from their moms.
The Diamond 'Dogs clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship with a 10-0 shutout victory against the Spartans on Saturday.
Fresno State would come up short against San Jose State 9-7 on Sunday. You'll have one last chance to see the Diamond 'Dogs at home on Tuesday against Pacific.
First game in the Mountain West Championship tournament will be on Wednesday, May 21.