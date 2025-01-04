More people moving away from the Golden State, U-Haul reports

For the fifth year in a row, U-Haul reports that there have been more one-way moves out of California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new U-Haul report suggests the California exodus is still happening despite an increase in population.

For people looking to move, California is not a desired location, according to data collected by U-Haul.

The moving company compiled more than two and a half million one-way moves over the last calendar year.

California came in last place for one-way traffic with more people choosing to leave.

"About 51% of all one-way moves dispatches leaving the state. About 49% were arrivals coming into the state," said Jeff Lockridge, manager of media for U-Haul.

Lockridge says this is the fifth year in a row California has come in last place.

"This past year, 2024, there were less one way move nationally and in California than 2023. Part of that is probably the housing market prices and the housing market in general," said Lockridge.

Visalia Keller Williams realtor Francisco Torres says he's helped clients relocate outside of the state in the last year.

"15% to 20% of my clients that I've helped have left the state," explained Williams.

Torres says for his clients, it's more than just the housing crisis that is pushing them out of California.

"A lot of my clients are sharing with me. A major reason for their move is economics. Is the cost of living here in California as well as taxes. They're finding lower taxes and other states as well as comparable homes and also economic opportunities with jobs," said Torres.

Although U-Haul data shows more people leaving the state, the US Census Bureau recently reported a slight rise in California's population.

In April of 2020, the state's population was more than 39.5 million.

Following the pandemic, it dropped to 39.1 million by 2023.

However, numbers for 2024 show a growth of more than 230,000, placing the population at 39.4 million.

The latest numbers have led some experts to believe the mass exodus may be over.

Officials attribute the recent rise in population is due to birth rates going up and legal foreign immigration.

U-Haul also broke down the cities within the state that saw growth in population.

Both Merced and Porterville made the list with more people opting to move to those Central Valley locations.

