More than 165K pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that the Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. had recalled approximately 167,277 pounds of ground beef products -- both fresh and frozen -- that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill persons who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness," the FSIS stated.

Details of ground beef recall

The recalled beef has a "use by" date of Nov. 14, 2024, and the frozen products are labeled with a production date of Oct. 22, 2024.

The products bear the establishment number "EST. 2574B" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see the full product images and details.

All of the items impacted by the recall were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The FSIS said it was first notified of illnesses on Nov. 13, and "working in conjunction with Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health, FSIS determined that there was a link between the ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. and this illness cluster."

"On November 20, 2024, a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157," the agency stated. "To date, 15 case-patients have been identified in one state with illness onset dates ranging from November 2, 2024, to November 10, 2024."

The agency said it is continuing to work with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health in an ongoing investigation.

The FSIS has urged restaurants not to serve these products and highlighted a concern "that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall notice stated.

The agency added that "anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."

FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington on April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Symptoms of E. coli

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, E. coli O157 "is one of hundreds of strains of the bacterium Escherichia coli."

"Most strains of E. coli are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals. However, the O157 strain produces a powerful toxin that can cause severe illness," the department states. "Symptoms of E. coli O157 infection include severe diarrhea (often bloody) and abdominal cramps. Most people infected with E. coli O157 do not have a fever or vomiting."

According to the department, symptoms of E. coli O157 infection typically begin two to five days after exposure to the bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that most people recover from their infection without treatment after five to seven days. However, the agency states, "some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized."

"The best ways to prevent infection are by keeping your hands clean, preparing food safely, and drinking safe water," the CDC states.