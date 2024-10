Motorcyclist found dead near Shaver Lake, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one person dead near Shaver Lake.

Officers say the rider went off the side of the mountain on Highway 168 near Tamarack Snow Park on Friday.

Authorities later found the motorcyclist dead down the hillside.

The victim has not been identified and it's unclear what led up to the discovery.