WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

30-year-old Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor in Fresno County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Friday, August 2, 2024
30-year-old motorcyclist killed in ejection crash in Fresno County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 pm in the area of Chestnut and Manning avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a man on a motorcycle crashed into the back of a tractor used for spraying fields.

Officials say the man was thrown from his bike and did not survive.

Investigators add that the tractor had flashing orange lights and reflectors on at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW