30-year-old Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 pm in the area of Chestnut and Manning avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a man on a motorcycle crashed into the back of a tractor used for spraying fields.

Officials say the man was thrown from his bike and did not survive.

Investigators add that the tractor had flashing orange lights and reflectors on at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.