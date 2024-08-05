Nationwide blood shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The need for blood is critical.

The American Red Cross says there is an extreme shortage across the nation.

Extreme heat impacted more than 100 blood drives in nearly every state last month, contributing to a shortfall of more than 17,000 blood donations.

The organization adds the national blood supply has dropped by more than 25% since July 1st.

With hurricane season ramping up on the East Coast this further threatens the blood supply.

Christopher Staub, the President and CEO of the Central California Blood Center, tells Action News that locally, 5,000 people need blood every month.

It helps save people undergoing emergency surgery or needing a blood transfusion.

Staub adds that because blood is perishable, there is always a need for a fresh supply.

Here at home, there's still a chance for you to help.

Our Pint for a Pint blood Drive is still ongoing at participating Central California Blood Centers.

You get a free pint of Umpqua ice cream when you donate blood.

You can take the ice cream home with you or get a voucher to redeem your free pint at participating grocery stores.

The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive runs through the end of the month.

Get more details at donateblood.org.

Blood Donation Locations



