Nationwide drop in polling centers seen in Valley as officials tout full-service vote centers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters across Central California are casting their ballots with just days to go until voting ends. Action News was there as Fresno County officials opened ten vote centers last weekend.

"We want this to be over and get to know who is going to be our president," Hugo Coronado said.

"We are excited, and we want to get it done," added Ileana Coronado.

As the Coronados cast their ballots, ABC News and our owned-stations data team found voting locations disappearing across the country.

ABC Owned Stations data journalist Maia Rosenfeld says more than 20 percent of in-person voting locations closed between 2012 and 2022.

"We found that the states that had the heaviest decline were several states in the west that moved to mostly mail elections in the last decade, and these states lost anywhere from half to nearly all of their polling places," Rosenfeld said.

The decline has happened here in the Valley. Between 2018 and 2022, Fresno County lost 81 percent of its polling places as it switched to a vote-center model. Madera County also experienced a decrease as it made the switch in 2018.

However, officials in both counties argue that these full-service vote centers offer more choices now than traditional polling places did. Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus calls it "more days, more ways."

"(With) the old polling places, you only had one place you could go," Kus said.

"And that meant a lot of voters may have actually missed out on being able to vote for very important races and contests because they went to the wrong place. That doesn't happen anymore. So, yes, we do have fewer locations, but they're open longer, and they can help everybody."

The neighborhood vote center was convenient for Stacy Steinwand.

"It's like 7 minutes from my house," she said. "I got my booklets in the mail, but I did not get the ballot, so I had to come down here to do the whole process of using the sleeve and doing it in person."

Now that California sends everyone a ballot in the mail, more voters in Fresno and Madera counties are casting their ballots before Election Day.

Many return them in drop boxes.

In Fresno, Kus says most metro residents are about a mile or less from their neighborhood drop box.

There are 67 total throughout the county.

There are just six for all of Madera County.

"While we do have a very geographically expansive county, we also have a very mobile electorate," Justin White, Madera County's assistant clerk-recorder, said.

"The voters who live in those rural areas frequently travel to those areas where we've located drop boxes."

California law requires one ballot drop box for every 15,000 registered voters on the rolls 88 days before the election.

But, since California has same-day registration, more voters are added to the rolls as Election Day nears.

They are never accounted for when deciding how many drop boxes.

"We are fully prepared to meet each and every one of those voters in any way that they decide to vote," White said.

While drop boxes are increasingly secure, recent incidents do little to calm the fears of mistrust.

Last week, a key was left inside a Fresno County drop box for more than seven hours.

On Monday, fires were set at two boxes in the Pacific Northwest.

"Coming and doing it in person, I think, is something that we all should do," Hugo Coronado said.

While Fresno and Madera County officials say the drop boxes and vote centers offer voters more choice and support, that is not the case throughout Central California.

Drop boxes in Mariposa and Merced counties have hours, and some are not open on the weekends.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.