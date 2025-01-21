Need for eye doctors in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dan Rogers has been with the Eye Medical Center in northeast Fresno for the last two years. Just last year, doctors removed the cataracts that were affecting his vision.

For the first time in a long time, life came into focus.

"No glasses," said Rogers. "For the first time in 30 years."

But in order for Rogers to meet with his eye doctor, he needs to plan his appointments well in advance.

"A month or two sometimes," said Rogers. "It's surprising you know, you call and you have XYZ happening. They say 'Okay, we can see you in late February or March' if you were booking today."

Dr. Mehdi Ghajar is an ophthalmologist. He says there is a lack of eye doctors, particularly in his specialty.

"In general in the field of ophthalmology, there is a 30% expected shortage of providers for the need of eye care," said Dr. Ghajar. "Within optometry, that shortage is less because there are more training schools across the country, fortunately."

Dr. Ghajar explains the need for eye doctors in Central California is critical, especially in more rural areas. So what's driving the shortage?

"The main reason is that we have an aging population, and ophthalmology addresses the eye diseases of older individuals," said Dr. Ghajar. "Furthermore, there has not been an increase in the number of residency programs in the field of ophthalmology to keep pace with the growing population."

The lack of eye doctors can create a backlog in patients. Dr. Paul Gaede is an optometrist who has been practicing in the Central Valley since 1989.

"With a shortage of physicians, you see an increased caseload," said Dr. Gaede. "You start booking your patients further and further out the schedule."

Dr. Ghajar says they want to see the next generation of eye specialists working in the Valley

"We do have a lot of young people, either after high school or in their post-bachelor degree area," said Dr. Ghajar. "They're applying to medical school and they come and work in our office."

It's a great opportunity for future eye doctors to serve the area.

