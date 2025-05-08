The need for podiatric doctors in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a significant need for podiatrists not just nationwide, but also in California and especially in the Central Valley.

"We're seeing a decline in applicants to podiatry schools all across the country," said Dr. Mark Razzante with the College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.

"It's going to create a very big shortage in the coming years within the aging general population."

A podiatric doctor specializes in the treatment of foot and ankle disorders, with their work far surpassing the care of toenails and diabetic foot checks.

"We treat sports medicine injuries," said Dr. Razzante. "We treat fractures, people can have total ankle replacements. There is a lot more that we actually do than people realize."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says from 2023 to 2033, the number of podiatrists is expected to grow by 1%, which is slower than average for all occupations.

Dr. Razzante says there has been a steady decline in podiatric doctors.

"One of our alumni put out an article about a decade ago that was actually specific to Fresno, that they only have about half of the podiatrists that they actually need to treat the population," said Dr. Razzante.

Dr. Razzante says it's typically the older population that relies on podiatric doctors. That's why he stresses that having accessible foot care is critical, especially for the rural areas in Central California.

"Without people having access to podiatrists, they are unlikely to seek it out," said Dr. Razzante. "They are more likely to present when it's too late to save a foot or a leg and may lead to an amputation."

He explains that spreading awareness about what podiatric medicine is critical, and exposing students early to work in the field can help eliminate the shortage.

