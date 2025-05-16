New BBQ restaurant coming to central Fresno this summer

This summer, Horn Barbecue is opening up on Cedar Avenue at the former Yosemite Falls Cafe spot near Granite Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new restaurant grilling up some excitement in central Fresno.

The Bay Area restaurant confirmed the news on its Instagram page.

It was founded by Fresno Native, Chef Matt Horn.

In an Instagram post, it was shared that the chef found the passion for his business in his grandmother's backyard.

He's calling this expansion not just an opening, but a homecoming.

He also promises to give back to the community that shaped him.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

