New Chipotle location opening in Visalia with drive-thru

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to get burrito bowls, along with chips and guac, at a new Chipotle in Visalia.

It opens this Thursday, located on Riggin Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard.

This new location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru allowing you to pick up digital orders without leaving your car.

The location is now hiring to prepare for the official grand opening.

If you're interested, you can text CHIP-JOBS to 97211 for more details.