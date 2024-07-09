New details after baby found dead in backyard in southeast Fresno

Fresno police say an autopsy revealed the infant was likely born sometime close to the discovery of her body on July 2.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are also asking for your help after a baby girl was found dead in the backyard of a southeast Fresno home.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death and if the baby was alive at the time of birth.

The people who live at the home on Backer near Huntington told investigators they don't know how the newborn ended up in their backyard or who her family may be.

Police have been reviewing video from several home security cameras.

Valley Crimestoppers is also offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification of those involved.

