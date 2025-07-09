New Fresno County policy requires supervisor approval of department sponsorships

Tensions were high in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as the board approved a new administrative policy.

Tensions were high in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as the board approved a new administrative policy.

Tensions were high in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as the board approved a new administrative policy.

Tensions were high in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as the board approved a new administrative policy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tensions were high in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday as the board approved a new administrative policy.

"Any department that wants to expend money for a community event has to have an agenda item approved by this board of supervisors," Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld explained.

This comes after Supervisor Garry Bredefeld says the county's health department spent $6000 on condoms, pamphlets and custom fans that were handed out at Fresno's Pride Parade in the Tower District.

"I don't think it was an appropriate use of money," Bredefeld stated. "I completely disagree with it and it should've come before this board."

The item was open for public comment with no one in favor it, but nearly a dozen took a stand against it.

"This is an effort to dehumanize and delegitimize the queer community and is an existential threat to myself and the thousands of queer people in Fresno County," Fresno resident, Mike Dalena said at the meeting.

Others claiming the condoms were a cost-effective way to educate and prevent STDs as treatment for the diseases could cost the Health Department even more.

"You don't wait for them to come to the office and make an appointment to get educated about safe sex, you go to them and that's what the health department was doing," Fresno County resident, Myra Coble said.

The meeting turned contentious over the topic as people shouted at the supervisors.

"Anymore outbursts, I'm going to clear the room," Supervisor Buddy Medes said.

Bredefeld defending his position before the vote.

"We have a duty, a moral obligation and a fiduciary obligation to make sure that our department's don't go woke. Don't buy into the nonsense that unfortunately involves gender ideology, the trans and all the other stuff that's destructive to our children," Bredefeld said.

The policy passed Supervisors Luis Chavez and Brian Pachecho voting no.

Going forward, departments must receive approval from the board to sponsor events.

In two weeks, the board will take up another vote.

This one involves holidays: which ones the county will choose to recognize and not recognize.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.