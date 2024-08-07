New logo for City of Visalia officially unveiled

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia City Council formally unveiled their new logo.

It happened at the city council meeting Monday night.

They also introduced the artist and graphic designer responsible for the creation.

Lori Caccamo's design was chosen from over 80 entries and will now represent Visalia, along with its legacy logo.

The council thanked Caccamo for her design of the new logo.

She was joined by friends and well-wishers as she accepted a Certificate of Recognition and flowers from the council.

Caccamo will receive a $1,500 honorarium for her work and will be welcomed back to help the council unveil the new logo signage in the chambers once it's ready.