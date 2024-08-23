New mural honors Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new mural is honoring the past and future of the Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing in East Central Fresno.

The art stands near the gate military members and visitors pass, while entering the Fresno Air National Guard Base.

The mural depicts the older F-15-C aircraft, and the newer F-15 E-X.

The upgraded aircraft are expected to arrive at the base in the coming years.

Eric Olage, a local muralist, used aerosol and hand painting to create the piece.

He battled the summer heat for six weeks to complete the project he calls an honor.

"It was great to give back and do something for them because they do something for everyone else," said Olage.

Future projects are in the works on the base including murals in the maintenance hanger and the dining facility.

Officials hope the art evokes pride in the unit.