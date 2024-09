New partnership between Americorps and United States Forest Service

A new partnership between Americorps and the United States Forest Service is creating opportunity while also protecting public lands.

A new partnership between Americorps and the United States Forest Service is creating opportunity while also protecting public lands.

A new partnership between Americorps and the United States Forest Service is creating opportunity while also protecting public lands.

A new partnership between Americorps and the United States Forest Service is creating opportunity while also protecting public lands.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new partnership between Americorps and the United States Forest Service is creating opportunity while also protecting public lands.

We sat down with Director Ken Goodson to chat about the program and how you can apply.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.