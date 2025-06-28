New police bodycam video shows dramatic southwest Fresno firefight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

For several moments, police unloaded rounds on Martin Campos, leaving his car riddled with bullets.

"Let me see your hands," an officer shouted. "You come out with your hands up, or we will shoot you again!"

The dramatic scene ended in the middle of a busy Southwest Fresno intersection.

Campos was on pursuit, police say, chasing his ex-girlfriend after assaulting her miles away near Shields and First.

"Somebody just hit me with a gun, and I have my daughter," the unnamed victim said on a phone call with 911. "They're trying to kill me right next to me."

The victim pleaded with her ex-boyfriend, as the 911 call recorded.

"Please, my baby is in the car," she said.

"You better talk to me, or I'm going to shoot you right now," Campos said.

As the victim raced away, Campos followed behind, as captured on surveillance video.

His ex-girlfriend continued to provide live updates to police.

"I think he busted my head open," she said. "I think he busted my head open. I'm gushing out blood, and he's following me right behind me."

When police intercepted the two, Campos opened fire.

Police believe the bullet exited from the back row just feet from the victim's child.

The bullet hole is visible in the video as police returned fire.

Despite all the shots, the ex-girlfriend, her daughter, and Campos were never hit. Everybody involved only suffered from minor injuries.

Campos pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and 10 other charges in May, and he is now due back in court in July.

The bodycam video released on Friday is expected to come out during the trial.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.