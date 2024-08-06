New sales tax proposal for Merced County on November ballot

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to put the Public Safety Stabilization Act Special Sales Tax on the November ballot.

Voters will be asked to approve a 1/2 cent per dollar increase on sales tax for 30 years.

"I think this is more than anything else we've brought forward to this public," Merced County District 3 Supervisor Daron McDaniel said.

The tax would enhance funding for the sheriff's office, fire department, district attorneys office and city public safety departments within the county.

"I know nobody likes taxes, but I think it's important," said Merced County District 2 Supervisor Josh Pedrozo.

The sales tax proposal comes after Sheriff Vern Warnke says there's been a significant decrease in staffing levels at his office over the last several years.

"We're 25% down in operational staff and that's our patrol deputies, the guys investigating the crimes and so on. The goal is to fill that gap so when someone does call 911, we have somebody to send," Sheriff Warnke said.

The county's fire department is facing similar issues with staffing and funding.

Two of its CAL FIRE stations are set to close in October, and others will be consolidated.

Proponents for the half cent tax say it would address those challenges - as it is expected to generate around $25 million annually.

"This is going to be a long term fix. This is going to help us provide the services that the county has been used to," Merced County Fire/ CAL FIRE Assistant Fire Chief Mark Pimentel said.

According to a TGG Greensburgh survey sent to residents within the county, more than 62% said they would support the half-cent tax to help address firefighter and sheriff deputy shortages.

But others, like Larmont Williams, say it would only add to the financial burdens many families are facing.

"I always say I'm against it because I don't want more taxes, but I am pro-sheriff, pro-cop," Williams explained. "It's always wrong to tax more because I mean you're squeezing everybody now you know, it's inflation and they're not showing us they're willing to do anything to save the average guy."

The sheriff, however, believes it's a necessary investment.

"I get it," Sheriff Warnke said. "I don't want more taxes, but that to me, the light at the end of the tunnel is going to come on November 5th to find out whether or not we can actually see that light. If not, we'll see a light alright but it's the one 'don't walk to the light.'"

If passed in November, the tax would go into effect April 1, 2025.

The departments would get their first payment that June.

