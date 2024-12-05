New support group for people in Kings County who have lost a loved one to suicide

More help is now available for people in the South Valley who have lost a loved one to suicide.

More help is now available for people in the South Valley who have lost a loved one to suicide.

More help is now available for people in the South Valley who have lost a loved one to suicide.

More help is now available for people in the South Valley who have lost a loved one to suicide.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More help is now available for people in the South Valley who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Starting this month, Kings County Behavioral Health will be hosting a Survivors of Suicide Loss support group. The group will meet every first Wednesday of the month.

"A non-judgmental space that provides essentially a supportive community," said Polo Ortiz, Clinical Manager with Kings County Behavioral Health. "From that environment, creating a place where there could be education."

According to the CDC, in 2022, over 49,000 people died by suicide. Numbers also show over 13 million million people contemplated suicide, nearly 4 million made a plan, and 1.6 million people attempted suicide.

Kings County Behavioral Health works closely with the coroner's office to track the number of suicides in the county.

"Last year we had nine documented suicides," said Ortiz. "This year we currently have 10. But in this case this year they're across different age ranges."

The goal of Survivors of Suicide Loss group is to help people come together in their grief and loss. Ortiz says through connectivity and support, they want to help people find peace.

"Taking that voyage, taking that journey of understanding what you need to go through this loss group will offer that type of a platform," said Ortiz.

Giving that space to let people mourn, lets them know that they are not alone in their healing journey. Especially during a season where it's supposed to be filled with happiness and joy.

"Helping individuals come together, to connect, to be able to process, to be able to understand," said Ortiz. "Maybe others who've gone through similar experiences, which then creates a sense of belonging."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.