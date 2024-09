New travel center coming to Tesoro Viejo in Madera County in 2025

Tesoro Viejo announced it's partnering with Yosemite Travel Center for a new market and gas station.

Tesoro Viejo announced it's partnering with Yosemite Travel Center for a new market and gas station.

Tesoro Viejo announced it's partnering with Yosemite Travel Center for a new market and gas station.

Tesoro Viejo announced it's partnering with Yosemite Travel Center for a new market and gas station.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New shopping options are coming to a Madera County subdivision.

Tesoro Viejo announced it's partnering with Yosemite Travel Center for a new market and gas station.

The new shopping area will be on the Southeast Corner of Highway 41 and Tesoro Viejo Boulevard.

The development will also include 12 Tesla charging stations, a Jamba Juice and a car wash.

The grand opening is scheduled for the end of 2025.