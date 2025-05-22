Newly proposed ordinance aims to help veteran-owned businesses in the city of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Veterans could soon have an easier path to starting a business in the city of Fresno.

"Fresno is invested in fostering a community based on service and opportunity," Fresno City Councilmember Nick Richardson said.

On Wednesday, councilmembers Nick Richardson and Nelson Esparza proposed an ordinance known as the Small-Enterprise Relief for Veteran Entrepreneurs or "SERVE" Act that would reduce barriers vets face when trying to start a business in the city.

"This ordinance will exempt veterans from the business tax license fees and waive up to $1000 in city startup costs in their first year of business," councilmember Esparza explained.

The business must be started within the city of Fresno.

Tobacco, alcohol and cannabis businesses will be ineligible.

The councilmembers say the act comes at a small fiscal cost to the city and brings a big benefit to the community.

"When we invest in those who have served, we're investing in leadership, innovation and the values that define our community," Esparza stated.

The SERVE Act will also waive the fee to renew a veteran's business license on an ongoing basis, which Navy vet Austin Naes says will be great for his business, MAYHEM Fitness in Northeast Fresno.

"That's more money we can invest into equipment, hopefully expand our facility so we can cater more to the community," Naes explained.

His gym offers a variety of classes along with massages, meal prep, sauna and more.

Naes says the act could open doors for veterans like him.

"As veterans, we're leaders in the community and that's the mark that I want to make and I know other veteran-owned businesses want to do the exact same thing and help our community," Naes said.

The act will be presented to the city council tomorrow, where they will vote on it.

If passed, it could go into effect in about a month.

